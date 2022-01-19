277,170 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,041,498. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.