Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 75 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,762,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,203,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.49. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

