SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.98 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

