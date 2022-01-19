Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 58,697 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

PM opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

