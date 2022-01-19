Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.