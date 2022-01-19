Head to Head Review: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.35 $25.82 million $2.83 9.47 First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 4.16 $73.45 million $1.35 12.70

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.29% 21.93% 1.83% First Commonwealth Financial 32.22% 11.87% 1.39%

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

