OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.70 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

