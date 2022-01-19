OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 44.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.