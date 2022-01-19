Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.