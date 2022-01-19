Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.