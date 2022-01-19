$0.11 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. 336,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

