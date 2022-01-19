CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $43,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

NYSE BURL opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.