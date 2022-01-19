Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $24.12 Million Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 9.73% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

DEF opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

