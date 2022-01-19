LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

RAMP stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

