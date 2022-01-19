BancorpSouth Bank Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

