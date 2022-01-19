Polen Capital Management LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.