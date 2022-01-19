Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246,207 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.54% of Fortinet worth $257,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $312.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day moving average of $310.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

