Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

