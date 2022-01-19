Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Up 31.2% in December

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ayro stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,844. Ayro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,132.94% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the third quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ayro in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ayro by 89.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

