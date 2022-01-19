Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,595,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000.

BITF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.28 million and a P/E ratio of -434.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

