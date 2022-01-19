Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $94.21 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

