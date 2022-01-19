Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $7.49 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

