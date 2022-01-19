Glenview Trust Co Sells 39,530 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,530 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

