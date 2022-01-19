iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757,513 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $48,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after buying an additional 214,007 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

