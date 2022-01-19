CI Investments Inc. Has $53.93 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of CGI worth $53,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CGI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in CGI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

