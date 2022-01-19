American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,888 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $314,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1,178.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 345,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.