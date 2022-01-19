American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 177,614 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $399,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

