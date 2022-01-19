Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,950 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,937,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.47 and a 200 day moving average of $380.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

