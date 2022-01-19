Bokf Na Invests $4.93 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

