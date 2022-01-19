Bokf Na Invests $6.59 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,748,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $332.53 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

