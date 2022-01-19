California Public Employees Retirement System Has $103.08 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 124,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of eBay worth $103,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

