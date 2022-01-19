Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 91,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,951. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
