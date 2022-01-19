Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,477.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,686.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,772.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

