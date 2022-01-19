Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.68.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

