Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTBIF. decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.