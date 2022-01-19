The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.