National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in National Vision by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

