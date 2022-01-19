Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

