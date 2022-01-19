Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.68. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

