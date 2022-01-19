$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.84 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.