Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $236.69

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

