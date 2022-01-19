Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $10.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

MOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter worth $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 33.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 148.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Mogo has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

