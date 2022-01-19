The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $85.63 Average PT from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 763,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

