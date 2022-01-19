Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $278.35 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.24 or 0.07404379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,106.97 or 0.99728792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 279,061,970 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

