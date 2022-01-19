Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

