Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.91.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

