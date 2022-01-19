Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $19.85 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

