Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $376.54 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

