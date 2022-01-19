BarterTrade Hits One Day Trading Volume of $109,172.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $342,797.56 and approximately $109,172.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BarterTrade has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarterTrade Profile

BarterTrade (CRYPTO:BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

