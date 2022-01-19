Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $60.50 million and $4.56 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

